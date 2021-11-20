K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €17.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €13.95 ($15.85) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.77) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, K+S Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €12.99 ($14.76).

SDF stock opened at €15.15 ($17.22) on Wednesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €6.73 ($7.65) and a 12 month high of €15.55 ($17.66). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 1.16.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

