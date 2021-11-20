Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 37,941 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 49,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kuaishou Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

