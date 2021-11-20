KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2) Shares Up 0.9%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2)’s share price shot up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €70.60 ($80.23) and last traded at €70.00 ($79.55). 2,578 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 8,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at €69.40 ($78.86).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €69.60 and a 200 day moving average of €61.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -178.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:KU2)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services.

