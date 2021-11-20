La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “
LJPC traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.60. 173,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,068. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $126.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.25. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $7.85.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 84.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 54,925 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $746,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 11.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the last quarter.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
