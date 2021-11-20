La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

LJPC traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.60. 173,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,068. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $126.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.25. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $7.85.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 84.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 54,925 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $746,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 11.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the last quarter.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

