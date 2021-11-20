Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

NASDAQ LAKE opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average is $23.07. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $155.18 million and a P/E ratio of 6.69.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $27.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 140,650.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 28,130 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 698,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,671,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the period. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

