Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Stock Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Landos Biopharma worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LABP opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Equities analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

LABP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading lowered shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.69.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

