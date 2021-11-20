Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. Landsea Homes has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landsea Homes will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSEA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

