Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.150-$0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.03 million.Lantheus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.400-$0.430 EPS.

LNTH stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $401,589.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $37,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,683 shares of company stock worth $626,113. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 43,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 28,329 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

