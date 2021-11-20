Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson Sells 21,027 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 21,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $1,737,881.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Sunday, November 14th, James Robert Anderson sold 2,995 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $246,967.70.

On Thursday, November 4th, James Robert Anderson sold 34,019 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $2,790,918.76.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $272,352.60.

On Wednesday, September 8th, James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,873,200.00.

On Saturday, September 4th, James Robert Anderson sold 112,072 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $7,068,381.04.

LSCC traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,605. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $85.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,046,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,360,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,388,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,140,000 after purchasing an additional 184,797 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,286,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,403,000 after purchasing an additional 747,592 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,380,000 after purchasing an additional 206,734 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,805 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.