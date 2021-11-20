Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Lava Therapeutics B.V.’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of LVTX opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $17.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the first quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the first quarter worth $84,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 229,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the first quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. Company Profile

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

