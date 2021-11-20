LCI Industries (LCII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 on December 17th

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

LCI Industries has raised its dividend by 36.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. LCI Industries has a payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LCI Industries to earn $12.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

NYSE:LCII opened at $156.91 on Friday. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $122.99 and a twelve month high of $157.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.89.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LCI Industries stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 82.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

