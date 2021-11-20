Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires New Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL stock opened at $193.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.96 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.59. The stock has a market cap of $227.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $8,227,273 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

