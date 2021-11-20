Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires New Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PYPL stock opened at $193.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.96 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.59. The stock has a market cap of $227.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.
In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $8,227,273 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.
About PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
