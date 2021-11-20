Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 4,215 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,215 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $301.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.87 and its 200-day moving average is $257.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.95, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.85.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 762,126 shares of company stock valued at $212,258,614. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

