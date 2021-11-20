Legacy Private Trust Co. Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $172.61 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.18.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

