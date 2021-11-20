Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $598,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $206.08 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.47 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.