Legacy Private Trust Co. Invests $689,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,029,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $914.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $669.00 and a one year high of $973.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $900.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $891.17.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.