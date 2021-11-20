Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 1,585 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $116.48 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $117.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.12.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

