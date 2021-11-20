Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 7,707 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,707 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,375,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNOV opened at $38.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62.

