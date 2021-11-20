Legacy Private Trust Co. Takes $1.14 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,215 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $301.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $294.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.95, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.87 and a 200-day moving average of $257.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.85.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $5,071,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 762,126 shares of company stock worth $212,258,614 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

