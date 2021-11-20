Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $43,000 in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $63.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ON. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.59.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

