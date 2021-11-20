Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,255 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $609,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,059,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,869 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO opened at $43.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average is $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

