Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Amundi purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 609.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after buying an additional 734,964 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $105,456,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $35,455,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $31,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cleveland Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.09.

ULTA opened at $407.71 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.00 and a 12 month high of $417.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $381.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.82.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

