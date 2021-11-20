Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 26,384 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,012,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.41.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $154.00 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $140.86 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.15 and a 200-day moving average of $175.71. The stock has a market cap of $279.84 billion, a PE ratio of 141.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

