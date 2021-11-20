Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $6.27 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,403 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.7% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $911,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,321,000 after buying an additional 2,197,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after buying an additional 1,777,289 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,031,000 after buying an additional 1,741,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,721 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $142.86 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $428.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

