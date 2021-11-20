Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,224 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $976,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $116.96 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $83.23 and a one year high of $121.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.88.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

