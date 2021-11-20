Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,183 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.7% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 190,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,785,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $2.10 on Friday, reaching $160.95. 409,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,035,762. The stock has a market cap of $475.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $113.56 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

