Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 15,507 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,507 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.18% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 35,891 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,323,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,926,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 416.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,775,000 after buying an additional 1,739,348 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $26.90 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $29.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average of $27.46.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.