Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,846,000 after buying an additional 8,775,720 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 3,031,951 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after buying an additional 2,996,828 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,524,553,000 after buying an additional 1,522,500 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 373,385 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $232.72 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $175.83 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

