Level Four Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Level Four Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock opened at $118.61 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $92.04 and a twelve month high of $124.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.