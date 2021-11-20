Level Four Financial LLC Has $418,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Level Four Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

Shares of MDT opened at $117.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $157.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $109.57 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.11%.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,380,380. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

