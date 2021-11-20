Level Four Financial LLC Has $509,000 Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Level Four Financial LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,873 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,610,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

