Level Four Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Level Four Financial LLC trimmed its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 264,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 900,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares during the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $95.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.61 and its 200 day moving average is $92.38. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

