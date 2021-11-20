L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the October 14th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE LNFA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,454. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. L&F Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNFA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of L&F Acquisition by 123.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L&F Acquisition by 8.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

