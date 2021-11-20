Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.77.

LAC opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 1.34. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $38.33.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,241,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,042,000 after buying an additional 84,597 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 1,404.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,839,000 after buying an additional 787,620 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after buying an additional 75,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

