Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00.

LAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a hold rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.77.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $38.33. The company has a current ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.11.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.