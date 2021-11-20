Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00.
LAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a hold rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.77.
Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $38.33. The company has a current ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.11.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
