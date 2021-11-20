Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Short Interest Up 29.8% in October

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the October 14th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE LOKM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. 27,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,324. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.23% of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

