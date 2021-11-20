Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Short Interest Update

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 739,600 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the October 14th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 581,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lizhi during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lizhi during the first quarter worth $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lizhi during the second quarter worth $73,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Lizhi during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lizhi during the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

LIZI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lizhi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Lizhi in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

LIZI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.63. 442,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021,010. Lizhi has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $122.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.72. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 62.31%. The business had revenue of $86.62 million during the quarter.

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

