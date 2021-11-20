LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) COO Richard Aldahan Buys 10,000 Shares

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) COO Richard Aldahan bought 10,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $123,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LMP Automotive stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $110.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Get LMP Automotive alerts:

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.79. LMP Automotive had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 98.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LMP Automotive during the third quarter worth about $2,102,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LMP Automotive by 39.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in LMP Automotive during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LMP Automotive by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LMP Automotive by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 13,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.