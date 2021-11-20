LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.
LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $15.08.
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
