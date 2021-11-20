LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $15.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 14.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 63.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

