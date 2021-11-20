Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Raised to C$108.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$106.00 to C$108.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LBLCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

Shares of LBLCF opened at $77.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.41. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $78.79.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

