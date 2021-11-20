Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.81 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will post sales of $17.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.69 billion to $18.01 billion. Lockheed Martin reported sales of $17.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $67.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.74 billion to $68.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $66.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.99 billion to $66.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $341.44 on Friday. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

