Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.81 Billion

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will post sales of $17.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.69 billion to $18.01 billion. Lockheed Martin reported sales of $17.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $67.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.74 billion to $68.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $66.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.99 billion to $66.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $341.44 on Friday. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.