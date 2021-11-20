LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Receives $13.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

LOGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 41.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. 48.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGC opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. LogicBio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.79% and a negative net margin of 964.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

