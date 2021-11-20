LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.28) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.28) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.07). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LOGC. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LogicBio Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGC opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.01. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 964.74% and a negative return on equity of 70.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 41.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

