Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 12,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 140,062 shares.The stock last traded at $9.94 and had previously closed at $9.93.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92.

Get Longview Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 855.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 85,570 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 241.8% during the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 312,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 221,282 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 65.2% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 188,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 74,348 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $5,504,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $113,000. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.