L’Oréal (EPA:OR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $382.03

L’Oréal S.A. (EPA:OR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €382.03 ($434.13) and traded as high as €430.45 ($489.15). L’Oréal shares last traded at €422.90 ($480.57), with a volume of 473,833 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €386.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €382.03.

L’Oréal Company Profile (EPA:OR)

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

