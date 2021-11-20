Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 300 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Copart by 11.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 374.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 54,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 74,166 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Copart by 78.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 202,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,028,000 after purchasing an additional 88,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $152.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.92 and a 1-year high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

