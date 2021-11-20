Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 111,161 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 116,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 25,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $43.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.95. The company has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

