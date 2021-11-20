Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3 Million Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 560.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 2,258.1% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $448,638.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $281,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,479 shares of company stock worth $1,483,423. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $134.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.52 and a 12-month high of $135.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.