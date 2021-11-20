Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total transaction of $5,125,488.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,951,435.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,273,257 shares of company stock valued at $776,652,663. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $352.85 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $231.97 and a one year high of $356.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $325.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

