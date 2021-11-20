Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,526,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.25.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $266.96 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

